Astros' Josh James: Set for big-league debut Saturday

Manager A.J. Hinch said James will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday ahead of his major-league debut against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James will step into the rotation for the injured Charlie Morton (shoulder). The 25-year-old has put together an impressive season on the farm, compiling a 3.23 ERA and 171:49 K:BB across 114.1 innings between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno. With Morton expected to miss just one turn in the rotation, James may be shifted to the bullpen after Saturday's start for the stretch run.