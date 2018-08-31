Astros' Josh James: Set for big-league debut Saturday
Manager A.J. Hinch said James will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday ahead of his major-league debut against the Angels, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James will step into the rotation for the injured Charlie Morton (shoulder). The 25-year-old has put together an impressive season on the farm, compiling a 3.23 ERA and 171:49 K:BB across 114.1 innings between Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Fresno. With Morton expected to miss just one turn in the rotation, James may be shifted to the bullpen after Saturday's start for the stretch run.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...