James will start Tuesday against the Mariners, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The Astros want to give Gerrit Cole some extra rest in between starts, so James will join the rotation for a spot start Tuesday. The rookie has made three appearances, including one start, for the Astros this season, compiling a 4.22 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 10.2 innings during those outings. James hasn't started since Sept. 1, so he will likely be on a limited pitch count Tuesday.

