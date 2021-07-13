James (hamstring) tossed two scoreless innings Monday in a rehab outing for Triple-A Sugar Land. He allowed one hit and hit a batter while recording one strikeout in the 31-pitch relief appearance.

James was making his third appearance for Sugar Land and the fifth of his rehab assignment overall after his recovery from offseason hip surgery and a subsequent hamstring injury suffered during training had sidelined him all season. The 28-year-old right-hander pitched well Monday and looks like he could be activated from the 60-day injured list to join the Houston bullpen shortly after the All-Star break.