The Astros plan to have James (quadriceps) cover between one and two innings in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Though the quad injury took James out of the mix for an Opening Day rotation job, his speedy recovery puts him on track to break camp with the big club as a member of the bullpen, assuming he endures no setbacks in his return to spring action. The fact that the Astros could ask James to record more than three outs in his first spring appearance suggests the club likely envisions him filling a high-leverage, multi-inning relief role to begin the season. The Astros have a clear need for another innings eater out of the bullpen with Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock both transitioning to starting roles.