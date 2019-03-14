Astros' Josh James: Slated for 1-to-2 frames in debut
The Astros plan to have James (quadriceps) cover between one and two innings in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday versus the Phillies, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Though the quad injury took James out of the mix for an Opening Day rotation job, his speedy recovery puts him on track to break camp with the big club as a member of the bullpen, assuming he endures no setbacks in his return to spring action. The fact that the Astros could ask James to record more than three outs in his first spring appearance suggests the club likely envisions him filling a high-leverage, multi-inning relief role to begin the season. The Astros have a clear need for another innings eater out of the bullpen with Collin McHugh and Brad Peacock both transitioning to starting roles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are these prime 'risks' really risky?
Finding prime players with the right kinds of injury risk can be a game-changer in Fantasy...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
Enough has happened already in spring training to change the complexion of an NL-only draft....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...