James allowed one hit and struck out two over three scoreless innings in Thursday's spring game against the Red Sox.

James faced the minimum of nine batters, thanks to a caught stealing, and remains unscored upon in Grapefruit League action in 2020. He has not walked a batter in five spring innings, a glaring improvement on the 5.1 BB/9 he posted in majors last season. "I was just trying to be in the zone with my heater early and get strike one and try to induce soft contact," James told Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "I don't want to be a guy that comes in and tries to let it eat for however many innings. I want to be able to pitch and go deep into games." James is competing for the No. 5 starter job and thus far, it looks like he'll get a chance to go deeper into games.