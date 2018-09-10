James is expected to fill a bullpen role for at least this week with manager A.J. Hinch naming Framber Valdez the Astros' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hinch indicated a few days ago that James remained in the mix for the fifth spot in the rotation, with the Astros skipper suggesting that he would take a series-by-series approach to decide whether James or Framber Valdez would fill the opening. For at least the next turn through the rotation, Valdez will get the nod, resulting in James sticking in a relief role for the time being. James dazzled in his first appearance out of the bullpen Saturday in Boston, striking out four across 2.2 scoreless frames.