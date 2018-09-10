Astros' Josh James: Sticking in bullpen this week
James is expected to fill a bullpen role for at least this week with manager A.J. Hinch naming Framber Valdez the Astros' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hinch indicated a few days ago that James remained in the mix for the fifth spot in the rotation, with the Astros skipper suggesting that he would take a series-by-series approach to decide whether James or Framber Valdez would fill the opening. For at least the next turn through the rotation, Valdez will get the nod, resulting in James sticking in a relief role for the time being. James dazzled in his first appearance out of the bullpen Saturday in Boston, striking out four across 2.2 scoreless frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....