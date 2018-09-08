Astros' Josh James: Still in rotation mix
James may get a start against the Tigers next Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Charlie Morton (shoulder) set to be activated from the 10-disabled list and start Saturday, James will be available out of the bullpen for the weekend series against Boston. That's all manager A.J. Hinch will commit to regarding James as a reliever. Hinch mused about his fifth starter role going forward, telling reporters that James could start during the series against the Tigers that kicks off Monday in Detroit. The manager further muddied his projected starter plans by stating the team's fifth starter role will be on a "series by series" basis. The bottom line is that Tuesday's starter comes down to James or Framber Valdez. Hinch also said that Valdez's spot on the rotation is not in jeopardy. "We may push everybody back and just insert James," the manager said. "We could do a lot of different things."
