Astros' Josh James: Strikes out 13 on Tuesday
James spun seven shutout innings Tuesday for Triple-A Fresno in its 1-0 win over Colorado Springs. He gave up three hits and one walk and struck out a career-high 13 batters.
The right-hander earned the call to Fresno after striking out 38 batters in just 21.2 innings for Double-A Corpus Christi and has encountered little resistance thus far in the Pacific Coast League. Over five starts for the Triple-A club, James has posted a 2.54 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 28.1 innings. The 25-year-old won't have a clear path to the big-league rotation with the Astros possessing perhaps the most impressive starting depth in baseball, but Houston could be tempted to promote him to the big leagues in the second half to fortify its bullpen heading into the postseason.
