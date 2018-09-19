Astros' Josh James: Strikes out seven in win
James (1-0) struck out seven in 5.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday. He allowed four hits and two walks.
Making his second start of the year (the first coming Sep. 1) James pitched very effectively Tuesday and secured his first major-league win. In four games since his callup James has allowed just 10 hits and stuck out 24 against six walks in 16 innings pitched. This appears to be a spot-start for the 25-year-old to allow an extra day of rest for the starting rotation, so he figures to slot back into the bullpen.
