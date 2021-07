James (hamstring) was struck in the upper back by a line drive during the sixth inning of a rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land on July 16.

James stayed in the game to finish off the sixth inning, but he was pulled before the seventh inning after just nine pitches. Houston manager Dusty Baker, who said throwing only nine pitches was not the plan for James, did not have an update on whether he'll be set back after getting hit.