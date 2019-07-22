James (arm) likely won't pitch for the next day or two, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

James experienced a significant dip in his fastball velocity during his appearance Sunday, though the right-hander downplayed the issue afterwards, chalking it up to general arm soreness as a result of his increased workload coming out of the All-Star break. As such, he's expected to get at least a day or two to rest and recover.

