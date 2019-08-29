James (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

James is expected to throw multiple innings during what will be his third rehab appearance with Round Rock, and if everything goes off without a hitch, it sounds like he'll be cleared to rejoin the Astros when rosters expand Sunday. Prior to landing on the IL, the right-hander posted a 4.73 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 80:31 K:BB in 51.1 innings.