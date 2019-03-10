James (quadriceps) threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to throw his first live batting practice session early this week, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James still has time to make the Astros' roster as a reliever and should start seeing game action following the live BP session. In a brief stint as a reliever in 2018, the right-hander allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 7.2 innings.