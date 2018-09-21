Astros' Josh James: To make spot start Tuesday
James will draw the start Tuesday against the Blue Jays, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
James has made four appearances for the Astros since being called up from Triple-A Fresno. He's surrendered five runs over 16 innings while fanning 24 over that stretch. The 25-year-old will draw a favorable matchup Tuesday in Toronto, and he'll slot back into a bullpen role following his outing.
