James will be out for 6-8 months after undergoing surgery on his left hip Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James underwent the procedure to repair a labral tear. He's seemingly a lock to miss at least some time at the start of next season, as even hitting the early end of the given timeline would see him back on the field in late April. A slower recovery could leave him out until late June. James really struggled in 17.1 innings this season posting a 7.27 ERA and a 1.85 WHIP while walking 20.5 percent of opposing batters, though whether or not his hip was part of the problem is not clear.