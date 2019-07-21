James' fastball velocity dipped significantly in Sunday's appearance against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The hard-throwing righty typically averages around 98 mph with his fastball, but he threw an 89.7 mph fastball and a 91.8 mph fastball that was hit for a home run by Nomar Mazara before he was pulled in favor of Collin McHugh. He is likely dealing with an arm injury.

