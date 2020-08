James allowed four runs on one hit and six walks across three innings Sunday, striking out four batters in the win over the Angels. He did not factor in the decision.

James was wildly ineffective Sunday, throwing just 33 of his 75 pitches for strikes. While he only allowed one hit, that hit was a towering grand slam by Albert Pujols in the third inning. In two starts, James owns a 10.50 ERA with 11 walks in just six innings. He'll try to turn things around in Oakland on Saturday.