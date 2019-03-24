James earned a spot in the Astros' bullpen for Opening Day, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

James lost out on his chance to make the starting rotation due to a right quad strain, and didn't make his spring debut until March 16. The 26-year-old allowed three hits and three walks while recording one strikeout over 3.1 spring innings. James figures to slot into a middle relief role for the Astros.

