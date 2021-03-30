James is feeling good following a setback in his recovery from hip surgery but won't return until late May or early June, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros had previously said James wasn't expected to land on the 60-day injured list, but the timeline provided Tuesday suggests that such a move may be coming. He was originally given a timeline of 6-to-8 months when he underwent the procedure in late October, so his mid-March setback doesn't seem to have altered his overall timeline by very much.