Astros' Josh James: Won't return until September
James (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the 10-day injured list until September, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James has been on the injured list since July 23 due to shoulder soreness, and although he's since resumed throwing off a mound, the Astros don't expect him back with the big-league club until September. He figures to require at least a few minor-league outings prior to his activation.
