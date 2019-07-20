Astros' Josh James: Works eighth inning in win
James allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning to pick up his third hold in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
James recorded his fifth straight scoreless appearance, a stretch during which he's struck out eight and walked two over six innings. The eighth inning of a close game is typically a spot for Ryan Pressly, but he had pitched the previous two nights (38 pitches) and was presumably unavailable. The decision to go with James is notable because it occurred days after manager AJ Hinch lauded the right-hander's recent work. Pressly will remain the primary setup man for closer Roberto Osuna, but the manager's growing confidence in James is evident by using him as the eighth-inning bridge with Pressly unavailable.
