James worked to shorten the arm swing of his delivery while working his way back from a shoulder injury in the minors, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

James has walked 31 batters over 51.1 innings in the majors, and the Astros felt his inconsistent command was due to a long arm swing. "Just shortened up my arm swing a little bit just to kind of help me sync up a little bit," James said. "The longer delivery just led to some inconsistency. Now that I've shortened up, I'm able to be around the (strike) zone a little bit more, leverage some stuff and leverage my offspeed and feel better." James was activated off the injured list Sunday but was not needed in Justin Verlander's no-hitter. We'll have to wait to see the shortened delivery.