Astros' Josh James: Works on cleaner delivery
James worked to shorten the arm swing of his delivery while working his way back from a shoulder injury in the minors, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
James has walked 31 batters over 51.1 innings in the majors, and the Astros felt his inconsistent command was due to a long arm swing. "Just shortened up my arm swing a little bit just to kind of help me sync up a little bit," James said. "The longer delivery just led to some inconsistency. Now that I've shortened up, I'm able to be around the (strike) zone a little bit more, leverage some stuff and leverage my offspeed and feel better." James was activated off the injured list Sunday but was not needed in Justin Verlander's no-hitter. We'll have to wait to see the shortened delivery.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...