Astros' Josh Reddick: Back in lineup Tuesday
Reddick (illness) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Reddick missed Monday's contest with an illness but is back in action Tuesday. The 31-year-old is on a tear to start the 2018 season, hitting .346/.452/.692 with three home runs in 31 plate appearances.
More News
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...