Astros' Josh Reddick: Back in lineup Tuesday

Reddick (illness) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

Reddick missed Monday's contest with an illness but is back in action Tuesday. The 31-year-old is on a tear to start the 2018 season, hitting .346/.452/.692 with three home runs in 31 plate appearances.

