Astros' Josh Reddick: Back in lineup

Reddick went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Rays.

Reddick, who sat out Opening Day, has started two straight games since, delivering three singles in eight at-bats. The decision to sit him Thursday was likely due to Tampa Bay throwing a left-hander. For now, expect Reddick in right field whenever the Astros face a right-hander.