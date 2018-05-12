Astros' Josh Reddick: Bats ninth Friday
Reddick batted ninth in the order and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 1-0 loss to Texas.
It was just the third time this season Reddick's batted in the nine-hole; he'd spent most of the season batting fourth or fifth. It's not surprising to see him dropped in the order. Reddick's home run barrage in April has given way to a run of production worthy of a ninth-place hitter. Since April 22, the day after he belted two homers and knocked in five runs, Reddick is hitting .185 (10-for-54) with just two RBI over 18 games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.