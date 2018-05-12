Astros' Josh Reddick: Bats ninth Friday

Reddick batted ninth in the order and went 0-for-2 with a walk in Friday's 1-0 loss to Texas.

It was just the third time this season Reddick's batted in the nine-hole; he'd spent most of the season batting fourth or fifth. It's not surprising to see him dropped in the order. Reddick's home run barrage in April has given way to a run of production worthy of a ninth-place hitter. Since April 22, the day after he belted two homers and knocked in five runs, Reddick is hitting .185 (10-for-54) with just two RBI over 18 games.