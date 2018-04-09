Astros' Josh Reddick: Battling illness Monday

Reddick is out of Monday's lineup against the Twins due to an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Although Reddick is feeling under the weather, he's available to pinch hit in Monday's contest. With Reddick out of the lineup, Derek Fisher is starting in right field and hitting ninth. Houston could opt to sit Reddick for a couple more games, but there's no reason to believe that he's facing an extended absence.