Astros' Josh Reddick: Battling illness Monday
Reddick is out of Monday's lineup against the Twins due to an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Although Reddick is feeling under the weather, he's available to pinch hit in Monday's contest. With Reddick out of the lineup, Derek Fisher is starting in right field and hitting ninth. Houston could opt to sit Reddick for a couple more games, but there's no reason to believe that he's facing an extended absence.
More News
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...