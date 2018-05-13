Astros' Josh Reddick: Benched versus lefty Sunday
Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
With Reddick stuck in an 3-for-18 funk at the plate over the past seven games and lefty Matt Moore on the mound for Texas, Astros skipper A.J. Hinch decided it was an optimal time to give the outfielder the day off. Derek Fisher will replace Reddick in right field and hit eighth in the series finale.
