Astros' Josh Reddick: Benched versus lefty

Reddick is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will retreat to the bench with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle, affording Tony Kemp a turn in the outfield. The 32-year-old owns a .233/.292/.383 slash line across 1,054 career plate appearances against left-handed pitching.