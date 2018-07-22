Astros' Josh Reddick: Benched vs. lefty

Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Houston will hold out both of their lefty-hitting regulars in the outfield in Reddick and Kyle Tucker with southpaw Andrew Heaney on the hill for the opposition. George Springer will cover Reddick's normal spot in right field while Marwin Gonzalez handles left field for Tucker.

