Astros' Josh Reddick: Blasts first homer

Reddick went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 9-1 victory against the Athletics on Tuesday.

This was rare power from Reddick, who only had one extra-base hit coming into Tuesday, but he is batting .319 (15-for-47) in 13 games. Last season, Reddick was a .242 hitter with 17 bombs. It's still early, and the power will likely come -- as it did Tuesday -- but Reddick featuring more average than power isn't out of the question. Two years ago, he hit .314 with only 13 homers.