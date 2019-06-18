Astros' Josh Reddick: Bows out of starting nine

Reddick isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick will head to the bench after taking the collar in Monday's series opener (0-for-3). Michael Brantley is starting in right field and batting second in Reddick's absence.

