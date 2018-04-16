Astros' Josh Reddick: Breaks up no-hitter

Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double Sunday in the loss to Texas.

Reddick broke up Bartolo Colon's bid for a no-hitter in the eighth inning with a double down the right field line. He continues to produce at the plate, as he's hitting .308 with three home runs in 12 games. The Astros will match up with Seattle on Monday.

