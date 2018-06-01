Astros' Josh Reddick: Could return Tuesday
Manager A.J. Hinch hopes Reddick (lower leg) can return in time for a two-game series against the Mariners that begins Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick initiated baseball activities Wednesday, his first work since being placed on the 10-day disabled list May 23. Hinch sounded optimistic about the outfielder's progress, however, he acknowledged Reddick will need to get a few at-bats on a rehabilitation assignment.
