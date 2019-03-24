Astros' Josh Reddick: Dealing with back stiffness
Reddick was scratched from Sunday's spring game due to back stiffness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The issue apparently flared up when Reddick was putting on his socks Sunday morning. Fortunately, the outfielder doesn't seem too worried about the issue; Reddick said he was held out as precaution and added that he'll ready for Thursday's season-opener.
