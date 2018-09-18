Astros' Josh Reddick: Dealing with sore Achilles

Reddick is battling through right Achilles issue, and he'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Reddick went 0-for-1 in Monday's contest against the Mariners before being removed from the ballgame. His availability will likely be determined after he arrives to the ballpark Tuesday.

