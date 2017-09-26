Astros' Josh Reddick: Dealing with sore back, likely out Tuesday
Manager A.J. Hinch said after the Astros' 11-2 win over the Rangers on Monday that Reddick is dealing with a sore back and is unlikely to play Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.
The Astros have already punched their ticket to the American League Division Series, so there isn't much incentive for the team to have Reddick overextend himself as the regular season winds down while he nurses an injury. The team will likely want to get him back in the outfield for a game or two before the playoffs arrive, but don't be surprised if Reddick is out of commission for the duration of the series with the Rangers.
