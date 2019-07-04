Astros' Josh Reddick: Drives in two during win
Reddick went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.
Reddick's two-run double in the third inning finished off Houston's scoring while starter Wade Miley and a string of four relievers shut down the Rockies in hitter-friendly Colorado. Reddick has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, going 12-for-39 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...