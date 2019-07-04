Astros' Josh Reddick: Drives in two during win

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rockies.

Reddick's two-run double in the third inning finished off Houston's scoring while starter Wade Miley and a string of four relievers shut down the Rockies in hitter-friendly Colorado. Reddick has hit safely in nine of the last 10 games, going 12-for-39 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBI.