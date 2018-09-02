Astros' Josh Reddick: Drops out of lineup

Reddick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Reddick will get a long overdue day off after starting each of the Astros' last 20 games and slashing a pedestrian .217/.299/.275 over that stretch. Tony Kemp will claim a spot in the outfield while the slumping Reddick rests.

