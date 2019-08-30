Astros' Josh Reddick: Emerging from slump

Reddick went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Thursday's 9-8 loss to the Rays.

Reddick has been slumping this summer, batting .200 over a 57-game stretch which dropped his average to .258, it's lowest point since the second day of the season. He sought some advice from teammate Michael Brantley, who ranks third in MLB with a .332 average, per Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle. Since Reddick's session with Brantley, he's hit in three straight games, going 6-for-11 with three extra-base hits an six RBI.