Astros' Josh Reddick: Exits with sore back

Reddick left Friday's win over the Angels due to lower back discomfort, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick was 1-for-2 with a double before departing. He may get a few days off with the Astros looking ahead to the playoffs.

