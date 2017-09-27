Astros' Josh Reddick: Expected back Thursday

Manager A.J. Hinch said Reddick (back) should return to the lineup Thursday against the Red Sox, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick is out of the lineup Wednesday for a third straight game, but Hinch suggested the decision to hold Reddick out again was precautionary with the postseason looming. The team could always reverse course and sit Reddick again Thursday with lefty Eduardo Rodriguez due up, but it sounds like the 30-year-old will be fully available for the final series of the regular season.