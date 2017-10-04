Astros' Josh Reddick: Expects to play Thursday

Reddick (back) claims that he will be ready to go for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick missed the last eight of the last nine games of the regular season while dealing with a little bit of back pain, but said that he will return to the field for Thursday's contest. There has been no official word from the club as of yet, so he should still be considered day-to-day, although it looks promising that he will be back in the starting nine.