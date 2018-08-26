Astros' Josh Reddick: Feasts on Angels pitching

Reddick went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Reddick has enjoyed hitting against the Angels this season, going 11-for-36 (.306) with eight runs scored. This comes after he logged a .381 mark against the Halos in 2017.

