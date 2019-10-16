Astros' Josh Reddick: First extra-base hit of postseason

Reddick went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

After sitting out the first two games of the series, Reddick drew the start in right field Tuesday and responded with a solo homer off of New York starter Luis Severino in the second inning. It was just Reddick's second hit of these playoffs and his first home run since the penultimate game of the regular season. Reddick is now 2-for-14 (.143) in the postseason with six strikeouts.