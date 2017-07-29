Astros' Josh Reddick: Five RBI including game-winning homer Friday

Reddick went 1-for-2 with five RBI on Friday, including a game-winning three-run home run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 win over the Tigers.

The other two RBI came from sac flys. Reddick's penchant for production without an official at-bat has left him with an odd-looking .321/.313/.500 slash line over his last seven games, but his 10 RBI over that stretch are nothing to sneeze at.