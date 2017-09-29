Astros' Josh Reddick: Gets swings in Thursday
Reddick (back) swung in the indoor batting cages at Fenway Park prior to Thursday's game, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick, who hasn't played since Sunday, was still feeling soreness and held out of Thursday's game. He speculated that the flight to Boston didn't help and is hoping to get back into the lineup Friday after a full day of activity Thursday.
