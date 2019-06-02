Astros' Josh Reddick: Goes yard again

Reddick went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the A's.

His fourth-inning blast off Brett Anderson gave Justin Verlander all the offense he would need on the night. Reddick has now homered in consecutive games, but he has only six long balls on the year to go with his .314/.361/.454 slash line -- numbers which are nearly identical to his 2017 performance.