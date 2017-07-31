Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Monday

Reddick is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays.

It's somewhat surprising that Reddick will hit the bench with the opponent bringing a right-hander (Alex Cobb) to the hill, but perhaps manager A.J. Hinch just wanted to build in a rest day for the outfielder following nine straight starts. Reddick's absence will create a spot in the lineup for Jake Marisnick, who picks up the start in center field while Derek Fisher moves over to Reddick's usual place in right field.

