Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench Monday
Reddick is out of the lineup Monday against the Rays.
It's somewhat surprising that Reddick will hit the bench with the opponent bringing a right-hander (Alex Cobb) to the hill, but perhaps manager A.J. Hinch just wanted to build in a rest day for the outfielder following nine straight starts. Reddick's absence will create a spot in the lineup for Jake Marisnick, who picks up the start in center field while Derek Fisher moves over to Reddick's usual place in right field.
