Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench vs. lefty

Reddick is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rays.

Reddick will take his usual seat on the bench with a left-hander (Blake Snell) toeing the rubber for the Rays. George Springer will cover right field in his stead, opening up a spot for Jake Marisnick to start in center field.

