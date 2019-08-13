Astros' Josh Reddick: Heads to bench

Reddick is not in the lineup for the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday against the White Sox.

The 32-year-old heads to the bench for at least the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader as he carries a 4-for-25 slump with two runs and two RBI over his past seven games. George Springer will shift to right field, leading off, while Jake Marisnick starts in center field, batting eighth.